5 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash Remembered as ‘Beautiful Souls' During Vigil

Hundreds of family members, friends and loved ones of five people killed in a horrific wrong-way crash over the weekend gathered together Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil at the Hammocks Community Park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the Palmetto Expressway near NW 57th Avenue, and claimed the lives of Briana Pacalagua, Daniela Marcano, Valeria Pena, Valeria Caceres, and Giancarlos Arias, who were all inside a Honda sedan at the time of impact.

Investigators say the Honda was hit head-on by an Infinity sedan being driven the wrong way on the expressway by Maiky Simeon.

Simeon survived the crash and remains in the hospital in police custody.

“All five should be remembered as beautiful souls,” said friend, Santiago Tellez, at Tuesday’s vigil.

Of the hundreds at the vigil, many wore black, brought balloons, and were visibly emotional.

“[Briana] had a vision plan, a vision poster, that she had in her room where she had laid out all of her goals, unfortunately, they’re truncated now,” said Pacalagua’s uncle, Adalver Avila.

Avila says his family, especially Pacalagua’s parents, are experiencing an indescribable level of grief.

“Everything that [they] did so that she would have a future is gone,” Avila said.

Pena’s father, Alvaro Pena, spoke to NBC 6 about the tragedy as well.

“Valeria was a dreamer, an entrepreneur, an excellent student. A person who supported everyone she loved,” Alvaro said in Spanish.

Friends and family say Giancarlos Arias was set to move to New York to pursue his dream of becoming an artist. The group was coming back from his going away party at the time of the crash.

“That makes it even worse. They were just celebrating. Giancarlos wanted to go to New York to study what he wanted, his dream,” Tellez said.

Investigators say Simeon was charged Monday for the five deaths.

Daniela Marcano’s aunt, Carmen Marcano, says they’re praying for justice.

“May we give her a lot of light so that their souls have peace, and God welcomes her in his bosom. And that the person responsible for this pays for what he did,” Carmen said.