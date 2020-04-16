5 Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus

At least five employees of the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employees include two from the child support division, two who work in the Graham Building, and one who works at the Kristi House, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Thursday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with these employees and their families as they all confront, not just the illness itself, but the fear and apprehension this pandemic brings," Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "These individuals are not just our co-workers, but our friends and family members."

Fernandez Rundle said it was unknown when and where the employees could have been exposed to the virus.

The employees tested positive more than a week after the state attorney's office made office changes in response to the COVIOD-19 outbreak, which allowed employees to work at home.

The state attorney's office has minimized the number of employees working in its offices and in courtrooms since the outbreak.