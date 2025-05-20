5 Miami men charged with murder in 2023 hit-and-run in Sarasota: Sheriff

Five suspects from Miami were arrested for a 2023 fatal hit-and-run in Sarasota, deputies said.

Antonio Carbonell, 38; Allen Hunt, 29; Samuel Rosemond, 22, and Micheal Trillo, 22, are facing several charges, including second-degree felony murder while Edwin Norris, 31, was charged with felony murder and 20 counts of traveling to commit a burglary.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, in April 2023, the five men traveled to Sarasota to steal catalytic converters from cars parked at a business.

Deputies said the suspects stole 22 converters, which were valued at around $94,00.

When deputies were notified about the burglary at the business, the suspects fled the scene in an Audi.

As they drove away, they ran a red light and struck a motorcyclist.

Deputies said the suspects did not render aid after hitting the victim and later found him on the shoulder of I-75 near Fruitville Road.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Leonardo Adams, later died from his injuries.

During their investigation, detectives determined that Norris drove the vehicle, while Hunt, Trillo and Rosemond were passengers.

Deputies said Carbonell drove a second vehicle.

Carbonell, Norris and Rosemond were denied bond and remain at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

Hunt and Trillo are currently in Miami-Dade County, where Trillo is facing a charge of attempted murder for a separate 2023 case.

They will both be extradited to Sarasota.