5 Mummies You Can See at the Largest Touring Collection of Remains at Miami's Frost Museum

The largest touring collection of mummified remains and related artifacts ever assembled has arrived at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami.

Running now through September 4, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition will reveal the true lives of

ancient people from all over the world.

The exhibit features the mummified remains of 40 real humans and animals and 80 rare artifacts from across the globe.

And how was it possible to study these mummified remains while keeping them perfectly preserved? Dr. Cassie Freund, director of science communication at Frost Science told NBC6 it was through modern science and

technology, that their secrets are now revealed.

The exhibit highlights scientific methods used to study mummified remains, including Computed Tomography (CT), DNA analysis and radiocarbon dating, all of which allow researchers to learn about the lives, histories and cultures of these ancient people and animals.

"The use of technology, like CT scanning and X-rays, has allowed scientists to study mummified remains without disturbing the individuals or unwrapping them like they used to do," Freund said. "We like to say, ‘inside every mummy is a story waiting to be told. So in that way, it makes their study much more respectful."

Curious to know the kinds of artifacts you'll see at the exhibit? Here are the five most remarkable mummies you'll get to see at the exhibit and their untold stories.

MUMAB

MUMAB is the first authentic replication of the Egyptian mummification process done on a decedent body in 2,800 years.

Baron von Holz



Baron von Holz was a German nobleman found tucked away in the family crypt of a 14th century castle wearing his best leather boots.

The Orlovits Family

The Orlovits Family, a mummified family discovered in a long-forgotten crypt of a small church in Vác, Hungary in 1994.

Shrunken Heads From South America

Shrunken heads from South America are typically associated with the Jivaro culture of Ecuador, where members of the group have traditionally shrunk the heads of enemies captured in battle.

Egyptian Animal Mummies

At the exhibit, you will find mummies of Egyptian animals including a cat, falcon, snow rabbit, lizard, weasel and fish. Some of these which were deliberately preserved to accompany royals for eternity.