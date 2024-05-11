5 people displaced after fire sweeps through home in Little Havana

Five people have been displaced after a fire swept through their building in Miami Saturday morning.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said the fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. at the building at 619 Southwest 2nd Street in Little Havana.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming out of a first floor unit of the three-story wood frame building.

Firefighters searched for victims as they battled the flames, which were under control in about 10 minutes.

The building was cleared and three residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but didn't need to be hospitalized.

Photos released by fire rescue officials showed some of the damage left behind by the fire, which is believed to have started from a dumpster that was next to the building.

The Red Cross was responding to assist the five people displaced by the fire.