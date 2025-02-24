5 people hospitalized after crash in Davie

An investigation is underway in Davie Monday morning after a crash sent multiple people to the hospital and backed up State Road 7 for several hours.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, the crash happened overnight near Southwest 45th Street.

Five people, fire rescue said, were transported to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police were also at the scene, and NBC6 cameras captured a tow truck taking away a police cruiser.

Two other cars that were severely damaged were also towed away from the scene.

The conditions of the victims are not known.

This is a developing story.