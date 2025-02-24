Davie

5 people hospitalized after crash in Davie

The crash happened overnight near Southwest 45th Street

By Daniela Cado

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway in Davie Monday morning after a crash sent multiple people to the hospital and backed up State Road 7 for several hours.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, the crash happened overnight near Southwest 45th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Five people, fire rescue said, were transported to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police were also at the scene, and NBC6 cameras captured a tow truck taking away a police cruiser.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Two other cars that were severely damaged were also towed away from the scene.

The conditions of the victims are not known.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Davie
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us