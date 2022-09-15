5 People Hospitalized After Shooting in North Miami Neighborhood

Police are investigating a late night shooting Wednesday in North Miami that sent five people to the hospital.

North Miami Police officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 131st Street and 9th Avenue, where they found five people with injuries to their lower extremities.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Three of the victims were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, one was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and one was treated at the scene and released.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses at the scene, but did not release any other details on the shooting.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates