5 People Injured, 2 Hospitalized After Mobile Home Fire in Hialeah Gardens

Five people were injured, with two being transported to the hospital, after an early morning fire Friday at a mobile home park in Hialeah Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire broke out just after midnight in the 12400 block of West Okeechobee Road.

Officials have not released details on what caused the fire or the extent of injuries, but two victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for burns.

The mobile home park is the same one where a man was displaced last Saturday following a fire in his home.