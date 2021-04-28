West Little River

5 People Shot During Gathering at Miami-Dade Home

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least five people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a home in Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded at around 9:20 p.m. to a residence in the 2100 block of Northwest 85th Street and found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

The two were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, and three others who were also shot at the residence were transported from North Shore Hospital to the trauma center, police said.

The shooting happened during a gathering at the home, police said. They didn't say whether they were looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

West Little Rivershooting
