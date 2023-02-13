5 Puppies From Miami-Dade Animal Services Participate in 2023 Puppy Bowl

Move over, Super Bowl. Right now, we’re talking about another big showdown on TV… the Puppy Bowl.

Five puppies from the Miami-Dade Animal Services traveled to New York City to be a part of the game.

Although it is some of the most adorable programming in sports television, it also has a great cause behind it.

“Puppy Bowl isn't just one of the cutest events in sports TV history. It's also a great opportunity for across the nation,” said Flora Beal with Miami-Dade Animal Services. “Puppies come around and they really try to create awareness for the needs of our shelter, pets trying to find homes, loving homes for all of these animals.”

About 122 puppies participated this year, representing 60 shelters and rescues from across the country.

The Miami-Dade shelter hosted a watch party for the Puppy Bowl and featured five puppies up for adoption.

“We're always trying to find creative ways to encourage people to come in and look at our shelter pets, consider taking them home,” she said.

Now until Feb. 14, adoption fees will be waived for dogs four months and older.

About 500 animals are ready to be adopted.