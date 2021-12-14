5 Rescued After Car Goes Into Canal Along Alligator Alley

Five people were rescued after a car plunged into a canal Tuesday evening along Alligator Alley in West Broward.

It happened near Mile Marker 29, three miles west of the toll plaza. Traffic cameras showed the backup on westbound I-75/Alligator Alley.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said two women in their 20's were transported to local hospitals. Two kids and another adult were also rescued.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.