5 tractor trailers completely destroyed after massive fire breaks out near Dania Beach business

Broward Sheriff's Office firefighters battled an early morning blaze Friday after several tractor trailers were engulfed in flames in the parking lot of a business in Dania Beach, officials said.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of T&M Truck & Trailer Repair Services located in the 2400 block of SW 32nd Street in Dania Beach.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames and five commercial vehicles fully engulfed, officials said.

Video of the scene shows massive flames coming from the trucks that were in close proximity to two businesses.

Officials said it took nearly 45 BSO firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Due to the heavy load of diesel fuel in the trucks and the confinement of the fire between two buildings, the fire took one hour to full extinguish.

The five commercial vehicles were completely destroyed from the fire.

“I pulled in and another BSO officer pulled in right next to me and I saw the fire trucks and the tape from the police line. The damage is pretty extensive," said Lauren Barile who works nearby. "I just thought it was the building, but it was actually the tractor trailers and cars that they have lined up on the side of the building.”

One firefighter was transported to a local area hospital with a minor back injury and is expected to be okay. No other injuries were reported.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating what may have caused the fire.