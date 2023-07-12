500-pound robot sculpture set to be submerged into the ocean as part of underwater art exhibit in Pompano Beach

A seven-foot, 500-pound robot sculpture will be submerged to its final resting place Wednesday, 100 feet below the ocean's surface as part of the Shipwreck Park underwater art exhibition.

The sculpture, known as the 'Mechan H2O,' is made out of steel and depicts a robot scuba diver. When submerged, it will sit on the stern of the Lady Luck sunken ship in Pompano Beach.

The sculpture is part of the City’s public art program, and was on display for one year just south of the Fisher Family Pier in Pompano Beach.

Tyler FuQua Creations, Inc., an artist team from Portland, Oregon, was commissioned to design and fabricate the piece.

On Wednesday, the sculpture will be loaded by a front-end loader onto a 45’ catamaran at the Alsdorf Park boat ramp located at 2901 NE 14th Street.

Lady Luck is a 324-foot tanker vessel that was sunk on July 23rd, 2016, as an artificial reef 1½ miles off Pompano Beach’s shore. It is one of the biggest contributions to Florida’s artificial reef system and one of the most easily accessible major dive sites in the nation.

The ship is the centerpiece of what is known as Shipwreck Park, which is surrounded by 16 other existing wrecks covered with marine life.

