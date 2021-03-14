500 Seniors, Teachers, First Responders to Receive Covid Vaccines in North Lauderdale

Chen Senior Medical Center will be administering 500 pre-scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations Sunday, as part of a strategic and multifaceted alliance with the Florida Department of Health to significantly better protect thousands of seniors in underserved neighborhoods from the coronavirus pandemic.

The mass-vaccination event is set to run Saturday, March 13 through Sunday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 6037 Kimberly Boulevard in North Lauderdale.

“Decades of vaccination history confirm the vital role primary care physicians must play to annually address patient questions and concerns about safety and benefits associated with each and every vaccine,” said Dr. Jason Lane, M.D., ChenMed National Medical Director, Clinical Strategy and Outcomes. “This is particularly true in underserved communities, where there clearly is less trust for government encouraged public health initiatives, and where we have seen how positive health outcomes can be achieved when primary care doctors focus on delivering VIP service and earning patient trust every day.”