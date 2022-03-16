$5,000 Reward After Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Fort Lauderdale

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a Fort Lauderdale Street.

The victim, 21-year-old Everildo Ruiz-Mendez, was killed while crossing Davie Boulevard in the 3600 block around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said he was struck by an older model white Dodge Caravan that fled the scene.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads police to the driver of the minivan, which police said should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

