Lauderhill

$5,000 reward offered for man who escaped from police in Lauderhill last month

Gerald Pendergrass managed to escape while police were trying to take him into custody on outstanding warrants back on Dec. 28

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are still on the hunt for a man who managed to escape from police in Lauderhill last month.

Gerald Pendergrass managed to escape while police were trying to take him into custody on outstanding warrants back on Dec. 28.

Pendergrass, 31, hasn't been seen since.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

LauderhillBroward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us