$5,000 reward offered for man who shot at 2 people at Pembroke Gardens mall: Police

Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for the person who shot at a man and a woman outside a mall in Pembroke Pines.
According to Pembroke Pines police, the suspect opened fire at the Pembroke Gardens shopping plaza located at 527 Southwest 145th Terrace on May 31 at around 2:38 a.m.
Detectives are looking for assistance in identifying a suspect who shot at two victims outside of Cigar Bar (312 SW 145 Terrace) on 5/31/25. Do you recognize him? Contact @crimestoppers2 for a $5,000 reward!— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 10, 2025
Media Release ➡️ https://t.co/GGEbCSB8KC pic.twitter.com/9apxV8cmxI
A man and a woman were standing by their cars in the parking lot of the Cigar Bar when the suspect approached them and "a verbal argument ensued."
The suspect got in his car, "pulled up alongside the victims, and fired 3-4 gunshots in their direction before fleeing the scene in a black 2022 Toyota Corolla," authorities said.
A victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said at the time.
The suspect is wanted for attempted murder.
Local
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.