$5,000 Reward Offered in Fort Lauderdale Double Shooting That Killed Woman

Man also injured in Friday night shooting

A $5,000 reward is being offered in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of the 100 block of Northwest 1st Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials responded to the area and found the man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified as Dawn Unruh, later died from her injuries. The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said they're searching for a suspect but don't believe there's a threat to the public.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the case. Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

