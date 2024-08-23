$5,000 reward offered in Fort Lauderdale triple shooting that left teen dead

A $5,000 reward is now being offered in a triple shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left an 18-year-old man dead over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Northwest 62nd Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers and fire rescue crews responded and found three males who'd been shot inside a vehicle.

The three shooting victims and a fourth victim who wasn't hit by gunfire were rushed to a local hospital where one of them was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police later identified the victim as 18-year-old Marion Harrison. The other two victims were still hospitalized as of Monday.

Also released on Monday were 911 calls from the shooting, including one made by one of the victims.

"Get me help…come on, get me help, my leg…hurry up," a man's voice says in one of the calls before it gets dropped.

"Sir, I been shot," the man tells another 911 dispatcher.

"Ah, my leg!" another victim says in a separate 911 call. "I've been shot…I'm bleeding everywhere bro."

Screaming can be heard in the background as police arrive at the scene.

"Get my brother to the hospital!" someone is heard yelling.

Police said it appears the shooting happened in the roadway while the victims were driving, and after the shooting, the suspects fled the area.

Footage from the scene showed a dark colored sedan with multiple bullet holes, and dozens of yellow evidence markers on the ground where shell casings fell.

A Crime Stoppers flyer released Friday offered a $5,000 reward in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 954-493-TIPS.