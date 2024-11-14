$5,000 reward offered in Redland hit-and-run that killed father of 3

Authorities are hoping new details and a $5,000 reward will lead them to the driver who struck and killed a father of three in a hit-and-run in Redland earlier this week.

The hit-and-run happened shortly before 6 a.m. Monday in the area of Southwest 208th Street and Southwest 194th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police said 46-year-old Alexis Munoz was struck and killed by a 2022 Ford F-250 that was towing a black trailer with an orange Kubota front loader.

Family Photo Alexis Munoz

After Munoz was struck, the driver got out of the F-250 and got into a small red pickup truck and fled the scene.

Family members said Munoz and his wife worked for Costa Farms, and that he was riding his scooter after he'd dropped her off for work.

The father of three had recently moved to the U.S. from Cuba just six months ago, family said.

Police are searching for the driver and said a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-471-2425.