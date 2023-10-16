$5,000 reward offered in young woman's July killing in West Park

Authorities are hoping a big reward will lead to an arrest in a young woman's killing in West Park that has gone unsolved for months.

The shooting happened back on July 8 in the 5500 block of Southwest 18th Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the area and found Emily Martinez, who'd turned 23 days earlier, suffering from a gunshot wound in an alleyway.

Martinez, of Hollywood, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died of her injuries.

Detectives have been investigating the shooting for months and are now asking for information in the case.

A $5,000 reward is being offered and anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 754-800-5383 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.