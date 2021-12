More than 50 Haitian migrants landed in the Florida Keys on Friday, according to federal agents.

The 52 migrants were part of a maritime smuggling operation and they were taken into federal custody in Key Largo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted.

Early this morning, #BorderPatrol agents along with @CBPAMORegDirSE & local partners responded to a maritime smuggling event in Key Largo, Florida. 52 Haitian migrants were taken into federal custody after they made landfall on a sailboat.#haiti #florida #NEWS pic.twitter.com/5tEBvIS7zJ — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) December 24, 2021

In a separate incident, federal agents said nine migrants of mixed national origin also made landfall Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

The agency said agents were continuing to investigate.