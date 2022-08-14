55 Pounds of Narcotics Found Floating Off the Coast of Key West

55 pounds of narcotics were discovered floating in the Coconut Mallory Marina in Key West Saturday at approximately 3:38 p.m.

Key West Police Department Officers were already present and spoke to the person who stated he found the bale approximately 50 miles offshore.

There were 25 rectangle-shaped bricks in the bale and they were wrapped in green plastic with black XXX decals on each.

The bricks were turned over to the Sheriff’s Office Property and Evidence Division and will be turned over to federal authorities.