Monroe County

55 Pounds of Narcotics Found Floating Off the Coast of Key West

25 rectangle-shaped bricks of narcotics were found floating approximately 50 miles offshore in Key West.

55 pounds of narcotics were discovered floating in the Coconut Mallory Marina in Key West Saturday at approximately 3:38 p.m.

Key West Police Department Officers were already present and spoke to the person who stated he found the bale approximately 50 miles offshore.

There were 25 rectangle-shaped bricks in the bale and they were wrapped in green plastic with black XXX decals on each.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The bricks were turned over to the Sheriff’s Office Property and Evidence Division and will be turned over to federal authorities.

This article tagged under:

Monroe CountyKey WestCocainenarcotics
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us