56 pounds of cannabis and gambling machines recovered in Miami smoke shop bust

City of Miami Police seized approximately 56 pounds of cannabis at a neighborhood market and smoke shop, according to an arrest report.

Miami Police say the investigation into this location began several months ago after a stabbing incident at El Rincon Market and Smoke Shop. Undercover officers then returned and said they were able to purchase cannabis.

"From two of the undercover purchases, we did get from a private lab the THC readings for some of the products that we bought, and those were the same products we seized. The THC levels did come back higher. The amount they came back at 7% and 22%," said Detective Matthew Martinez with the City of Miami Police.

Police arrested store manager Lisyane Flores and a 15-year-old who is accused of cannabis possession with intent to sell near a school.

In court Thursday, an attorney for Flores argued the cannabis they sell at the store is legal.

"The cannabis they found is THC-A, which is permitted by law. This is a smoke shop and they have everything on display, everything packaged, everything with certificate of authenticity," said Lawrence Hashish, Flores' attorney.

Police said, however, not all the narcotics seized were packaged commercially. They said they also recovered vacuum sealed bags next to the office in the back of the shop.

An arrest report also shows there was a hidden rear room with six gambling machines.

"The mere possession of a gambling machine. The PC doesn't say anyone played or won or received any money," Hashish said.

A judge issued an $8,500 bond for Flores.

Green Springs High School is just feet away from the smoke shop. The principal tells NBC6 that the 15-year-old is a student there.

"We are grateful to local law enforcement for their swift response and for their continued efforts in ensuring that our surrounding neighborhood remains a safe and supportive environment for learning," said Aymee Leyva, principal at Green Springs.