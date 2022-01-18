5G Won't Roll Out to Some in South Florida Due to Air Safety Concerns

5G service is slated to be on Americans' phones by Wednesday, but major airlines flying out of Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports say the rollout is a major safety risk and will impair plane signals.

Verizon and AT&T had already delayed their launch of 5G that’s advertised to make a world of difference in the quality of cellphone calls, internet and download speeds. But airlines claim that the interference it causes to landing systems could shut down airports and strand thousands of passengers.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In one corner, the aviation community and airlines say the radar altimeter pilots use for precise measurements in bad weather when they’re unable to see the ground can’t be compromised.

“The last few seconds of the arrival, we absolutely have to have that if we don’t see the runway because we have to make a decision whether we can land or not," former American Airlines Captain Jay Rollins said.

In the other corner, cellphone companies and tech experts say they would never jeopardize passengers on board flights.

“The question is, does the 5G signals from a cell tower interfere with an airplane when it is coming to land? The science suggests that it does not,” said Bob O’Donnell, who heads TECHnalysis Research, a firm that does work with cellphone providers.

O’Donnell says in Europe the 5G has been up and running with no impact on flights for months, but when it comes to the rollout in the U.S. he said, “We’re about to embark on the real 5G era, then all of a sudden we get this — there’s a surprise — and we find out that now actually there’s a concern. This has been discussed and debated for years and it was seemingly resolved and now all of a sudden, it's an issue.”

The solution the White House announced Wednesday means in South Florida, AT&T and Verizon won't be turning on the 5G cell towers that are located near the airports at Miami, Fort Lauderdale, or West Palm Beach. Cell users within about a two-mile radius of the airports are going to have to wait.

Aviation experts say it's a reasonable compromise.

“In a situation where we can’t trust that altimeter, we would have to do a go-around. Go to another airport which adds time and money to everybody,” Rollins said.

The people who live near the airports or have their businesses nearby are standing by to see how long it takes to get this worked out. The Federal Aviation Administration says it's going to try this system they’ve come up with for up to six months and see where things are then.