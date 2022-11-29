$5K Reward as Police Investigating Man's Killing in Southwest Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a man's killing in southwest Miami-Dade last week.

Nicholas Fernandez-Paz, 24, was killed in the area of Southwest 124th Place and Southwest 206th Street around 11:40 p.m. Friday, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Police haven't said how he was killed, but said homicide detectives are investigating.

🚨 SEEKING INFORMATION: On 11/25/22, Nicholas Fernandez-Paz was killed in the area of SW 124 Place and SW 206 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. All calls are kept strictly anonymous. pic.twitter.com/AN4jVoT9n1 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 29, 2022

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.