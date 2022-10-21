$5K Reward for Man Who Tried to Lure Young Girl Near Fort Lauderdale School

A $5,000 reward is being offered to help find a man who tried to lure a young girl near a Fort Lauderdale school.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the 10-year-old girl told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in the area of Northeast 15th Street near Northeast 17th Way on Wednesday morning.

The girl didn't immediately report the Wednesday incident but she saw the same man walking toward her Thursday morning and ran away, police said.

Broward County Public Schools said the reported the incident to officials at Bennett Elementary School, located at 1755 Northeast 14th Street. Officials said she was not a student at the school.

Police on Thursday released a surveillance image of the suspect, who they described as a white male between the ages of 25 and 40 who was wearing all black clothing with short brown hair and who was wearing glasses.

The man's vehicle was described as a black cargo van with possible rear tail light damage.

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with info is asked to call 954-493-TIPS.