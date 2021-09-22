$5K Reward in Shooting at SW Miami-Dade Park That Killed 14-Year-Old

Authorities are now offering a $5,000 reward in a shooting at a southwest Miami-Dade park that left a 14-year-old dead.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday at Sandpiper Park in the 15800 block of Southwest 106th Street.

The victim, 14-year-old Angelo Antonio Guzman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was visiting from out-of-town and had told his family that he was going to meet up with friends, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Police haven't released a possible suspect description or a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.