$5K reward offered for man who killed woman after ‘heated argument' in Miami-Dade

Authorities have identified the woman shot and killed after a heated argument in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday, but the search for her killer is ongoing.

Delilah Ruiz was the victim of a deadly shooting near Northwest 189th Street and Northwest 63rd Avenue, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Ruiz was flown to Memorial Hospital West in critical condition, but did not survive, authorities said.

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, at approximately 7:56 p.m., Delilah Ruiz lost her life near N.W. 189th Street and N.W. 63rd Avenue in Hialeah, Florida.



We need your help to bring justice for Delilah and her family.



💰 Reward Up to $5,000

Submit your tip anonymously to Crime… pic.twitter.com/lPRl2RECRS — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) February 10, 2025

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

MDSO said she was shot by a man, but further details were not provided.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in her case.

"We need your help to bring justice for Delilah and her family," a post on X by CrimeStoppers said.

Anyone with information can call 305-471-TIPS (8477) and submit a tip anonymously.