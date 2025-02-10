Gun violence

$5K reward offered for man who killed woman after ‘heated argument' in Miami-Dade

Delilah Ruiz was the victim of a deadly shooting near NW 189th Street and NW 63rd Avenue, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO).

By Briana Trujillo

Authorities have identified the woman shot and killed after a heated argument in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday, but the search for her killer is ongoing.

Delilah Ruiz was the victim of a deadly shooting near Northwest 189th Street and Northwest 63rd Avenue, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Ruiz was flown to Memorial Hospital West in critical condition, but did not survive, authorities said.

MDSO said she was shot by a man, but further details were not provided.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in her case.

"We need your help to bring justice for Delilah and her family," a post on X by CrimeStoppers said.

Anyone with information can call 305-471-TIPS (8477) and submit a tip anonymously.

