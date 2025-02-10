$5K reward offered for man who killed woman after ‘heated argument' in Miami-Dade

Authorities have identified the woman shot and killed after a heated argument in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday, but the search for her killer is ongoing.
Delilah Ruiz was the victim of a deadly shooting near Northwest 189th Street and Northwest 63rd Avenue, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.
Ruiz was flown to Memorial Hospital West in critical condition, but did not survive, authorities said.
On Saturday, February 8, 2025, at approximately 7:56 p.m., Delilah Ruiz lost her life near N.W. 189th Street and N.W. 63rd Avenue in Hialeah, Florida.— Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) February 10, 2025
We need your help to bring justice for Delilah and her family.
💰 Reward Up to $5,000
Submit your tip anonymously to Crime… pic.twitter.com/lPRl2RECRS
MDSO said she was shot by a man, but further details were not provided.
A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in her case.
"We need your help to bring justice for Delilah and her family," a post on X by CrimeStoppers said.
Local
Anyone with information can call 305-471-TIPS (8477) and submit a tip anonymously.