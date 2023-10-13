$5k reward offered for MS-13 gang member's arrest in 2007 murder

Investigators are searching for the second suspect in the murder of a man who was found shot to death in a canal in Broward County back in 2007.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit detectives are searching for 37-year-old Jairo Aguilar-Arevalo, also known as "Santanas," in connection with the murder of Jose Stanley Cuellar Pineda. The first suspect, Sergio Kadafi Perera Marenco, was arrested back in February and faces a first-degree murder charge.

All three were members of the MS-13 gang, according to authorities.

Cuellar Pineda was 35 years old when he was found shot to death in a canal in the 4300 block of Southwest 25th Street in unincorporated central Broward, according to BSO.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Authorities said Aguilar-Arevalo works as a roofer and lived in the Oakland Park area, but is originally from El Salvador. He was described as 5-foot-1 to 5-foot-2 with short, wavy hair at the time of the crime.

Investigators provided a photo of Aguilar-Arevalo from 2004, including an age progression picture of what he might look like now.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.