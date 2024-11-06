$5K reward offered in search for hit-and-run driver that killed man in NW Miami-Dade

Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a man in a hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

It happened at around 2:49 a.m. in the area of 27th Avenue and NW 132nd Street.

Authorities said they discovered that the driver struck a man and fled the scene without rendering aid or reporting the crash.

The victim, who has not been named, died at the scene, according to police.

Police are searching for a 2012-2014 Honda CR-V involved in the crash. The vehicle is blue or gray and has front-end damage and a missing front grille with the Honda emblem.

A tip leading to the arrest of the subject could qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information should call Homicide Detective M. Tapanes at 305-471-2425. You can also submit a tip anonymously at 305-471-TIPS , by texting "CrimeStoppers305" to 738477.