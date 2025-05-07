6 arrested in South Florida amid FBI nationwide crackdown on child sex predators

Six suspects were arrested in South Florida amid a nationwide crackdown on child sex predators that has over 200 people facing charges, FBI officials said Wednesday.

FBI Miami officials confirmed the six arrests were made during "Operation Restore Justice," which took place across the country over the span of five days.

Further details on the six suspects weren't released.

Officials said the FBI-led crackdown involved all 55 FBI field offices and led to 205 arrests and the rescue of 115 children.

The suspects face charges for everything from the production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material, to online enticement and transportation of minors, and child sex trafficking.

Among those arrested were a state trooper and Army Reservist in Minneapolis accused of producing child sexual abuse material while wearing his uniforms, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico accused of transporting a minor across state lines for sex in Virginia, and a former Metropolitan Police Department Police officer in Washington, D.C. accused of trafficking minor victims.

"Every child deserves to grow up free from fear and exploitation, and the FBI will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those who exploit the most vulnerable among us," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. "Operation Restore Justice proves that no predator is out of reach and no child will be forgotten."