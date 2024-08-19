The following content is created in partnership with Goya. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Miami editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Goya.

As the school year approaches, parents everywhere find themselves juggling the logistics of busy mornings, multiple schedules, and keeping kids fed and healthy. The concept of meal prepping has long been a lifesaver for many, but there's always room to refine and streamline the process. Here are six essential tips that not only optimize meal prep but also make it enjoyable, helping you save time and stress during those hectic mornings with the right tools and the best make-ahead recipes.

Organize and prepare ingredients in advance

One of the key elements of successful meal prep is organization. Take a few minutes at the start of the week to plan your meals, select a general theme with some versatile ingredients, and prep them in advance; marinate proteins, chop vegetables, and mix dressings and sauces to save valuable time throughout the week. For example, try preparing the ingredients for Mediterranean Chicken Wraps on Sunday evening and then assemble when your family needs a quick and healthy lunch during the week.

Invest in quality containers

Having the right containers can make all the difference in keeping your prepped meals fresh and ready to grab-and-go. Durable leak-proof glass jars like mason jars are excellent for recipes like Salad in a Jar or Overnight Oats that you can grab while herding the kids towards the car and whisking them off to school. These containers are not only eco-friendly but also help keep your salads crisp and fresh. They’re perfect for layering wet and dry ingredients like Goya’s black beans, corn, and greens, ensuring a balanced and delicious meal that stays fresh. Invest in leak-proof microwave-safe containers for transporting leftovers, eco-friendly silicone bags for snacks and sandwiches, and stainless-steel bento boxes for kid’s lunches with a variety of ingredients.

Cook in bulk

Cooking in bulk is a tried-and-true meal prep strategy that saves both time and energy. Prepare large batches of proteins, such as chicken or pork chops, which can be used in multiple dishes throughout the week. For instance, cook up a large batch of Easy Stuffed Pork Chops on Sunday. You can serve them for dinner that night with rice, and then use the leftovers for sandwiches, wraps, or even a quick protein addition to your salad in a jar.

Plan your meals around versatile ingredients

Choosing versatile ingredients that can be used in multiple recipes is a smart way to streamline your meal prep, and selecting a theme or type of cuisine can make it easier to do so. For example, when prepping ingredients for Mediterranean Chicken Wraps, you can prepare extra chicken and veggies, and use them for a quick Mediterranean dinner on a busy weeknight by simply adding a starch like rice or roasted potatoes. By prepping versatile ingredients ahead of time and staying within a general theme, you’ll have everything ready for varied dishes so you can avoid “food fatigue” from repeating meals.

Set aside time for meal prep

Make meal prep a part of your routine by setting aside a specific time each week to focus on it. Whether it’s Sunday afternoon or a couple of evenings during the week, dedicating time to prepare meals in advance will help you stay on track. During this time, consider planning different kinds of dishes for lunch, dinner, and snacks throughout the week. Make sure to leave room for nights out or the occasional fast-food treat in exchange for good grades.

Get the kids involved

Meal prep doesn’t have to be a solo task, and involving your kids in age-appropriate ways can make the process more enjoyable and educational. Younger kids can help wash vegetables or stir ingredients, while older kids can take on more complex tasks like assembling or chopping ingredients. This not only teaches them valuable kitchen skills but also helps them take pride in the meals they’ll eat throughout the week.

Finally, remember that meal prep doesn’t have to be complicated. Keep your recipes simple, focus on ingredients you and your family love, and have fun with it. Experiment with different flavors and textures, and don’t be afraid to try new things. By keeping the process enjoyable, you’ll be more likely to stick with it and make it a regular part of your routine.

