Palm Beach County

6 Killed in Delray Beach Crash Caused by Teen Under the Influence: Sheriff

Boy, 17, was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol when he rear-ended another car, authorities said

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Six people were killed after a 17-year-old driver who was speeding while under the influence caused a rollover crash in Delray Beach Thursday night, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. in the 14000 block of South State Road 7.

According to a Palm Beach Sheriff's Office incident report, the teen was behind the wheel of a 2019 BMW M5 and was driving at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2018 Nissan Rogue.

The impact caused the Nissan to go into the center median where it started rolling over before it came to a rest upside down.

Six people were inside the Rogue at the time and five were pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The sixth was declared dead at Delray Medical Center.

Authorities haven't released the identities of the six victims.

The BMW driver, who was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, suffered only minor injuries, the report said. It was unknown what charges he may face.

The incident remains under investigation.

