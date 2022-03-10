6 People Hospitalized After Drug Overdose at Wilton Manors Home: Fire Officials

Six people were hospitalized after a reported drug overdose at a Wilton Manors home Thursday, officials said.

The six people, believed to be spring breakers, were transported from the home in the 800 block of Northwest 29th Court, Fort Lauderdale Fire Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said.

It's believed they ingested illegal drugs laced with fentanyl at the home, which is a rental, Gollan said.

Their identities and conditions were unknown.

Their identities and conditions were unknown.

