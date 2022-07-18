6 People Hospitalized After Suffering Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Homestead

A late night incident in Homestead left six people hospitalized after what investigators said was the result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene located in the 400 block of Southwest 8th Street, where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said multiple patients were complaining of dizziness, sickness and confusion.

MDFR got readings on their carbon monoxide detectors, so the patients were moved outside and treated.

Six people were hospitalized, but investigators did not release their identities or conditions. Investigators did determine the cause was a barbeque grill that had been placed inside a building.

