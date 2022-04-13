6 People in 2 Cars Shot at in Broward, 1 Injured

Police from multiple Broward County cities are investigating multiple shootings that left one person with minor injuries.
Pembroke Pines Police officials said one of the shootings happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 7800 block of Sheridan Street.
Six victims, who were traveling in two vehicles, were shot at by a suspect or suspects in another vehicle.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
One victim suffered minor injuries in the shooting.
A second shooting connected with that shooting happened along Sheridan Street in Hollywood, with two homes and a vehicle damaged by gunfire, officials said.
The shootings remain under investigation, and Davie Police are assisting.
Local
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.