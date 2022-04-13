6 People in 2 Cars Shot at in Broward, 1 Injured

Police from multiple Broward County cities are investigating multiple shootings that left one person with minor injuries.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said one of the shootings happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 7800 block of Sheridan Street.

Six victims, who were traveling in two vehicles, were shot at by a suspect or suspects in another vehicle.

Our agency is investigating a shooting which occurred last night along the roadway of 7800 Sheridan Street. Six victims in total are involved & at least one suspect. One victim received minor injuries during the incident & additional property damage occurred in Hollywood. 1/ pic.twitter.com/jHG5RlyFI9 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 13, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One victim suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

A second shooting connected with that shooting happened along Sheridan Street in Hollywood, with two homes and a vehicle damaged by gunfire, officials said.

The shootings remain under investigation, and Davie Police are assisting.