Six people were injured after a van crashed into a home in North Miami early Friday.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. at a home near the 400 block of Northwest 119th Street.

One person was taken to a locsl hospital as a trauma alert and the other five suffered minor injuries, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the van had crashed into the home's garage.

It's unknown what caused it to crash into the home.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.