6 Things to Know – 2020 Legislative Session Begins, New Controversy for Former NFL Star

It’s Tuesday, January 14th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you should know for the day.

No. 1 – Weatherwise, Tuesday will be breezier and muggier across South Florida - and with it comes higher chances of morning showers across the area. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - Authorities are investigating after a number of vehicles were intentionally set on fire at a used car dealership in Pompano Beach in an arson incident that was caught on camera.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday at O&D dealership on Northeast 7th Avenue. Surveillance footage showed a suspect pouring a can of gasoline on and around several cars before lighting them on fire and fleeing the scene. The cars were left to burn for about 30 minutes, leaving several destroyed.

No. 3 - A Pembroke Pines woman is helping a kitten recover after she says she found the feline on her front door missing a tail.

Erin Wilson says she thought the cat looked like any other stray from the neighborhood. That was until she noticed a bloody stump where its tail should be. The kitten, named seven by Wilson, was starving and dehydrated when she was first found, Wilson says.

No. 4 - Hollywood Police said their athletic league has severed ties with former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown after a series of tense confrontations including one Monday morning at his home, officials said.

Officers responded to Brown's home on Monday after officials said he was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend regarding ownership of a Bentley. During the incident, Brown was "very rude and disrespectful" and used "degrading language" in front of his young children, police said in a statement.

No. 5 - The 2020 legislative session will start Tuesday as House and Senate members gather to hear Gov. Ron DeSantis’ State of the State address.



Lawmakers will take up a wide range of issues during the 60-day session, along with negotiating a budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. DeSantis has proposed a $91.4 billion budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, touting plans to set minimum teacher salaries at $47,500 a year and to continue addressing environmental issues.

No. 6 - Joe Burrow capped his record-breaking, Heisman-winning season by bringing a national championship to LSU.

Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and finished off one of the most accomplished seasons in college football history by leading the top-ranked Tigers to a 42-25 victory against No. 3 Clemson on Monday night in the playoff final.