6 Things to Know – Animal Protections Gain Legislative Support, Iowa Caucus Chaos

It’s Tuesday, February 4th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - A restaurant on Miami Beach could remain closed after customers were forced to evacuate following a fire that broke out Monday night.

Fire Rescue crews say the fire broke out inside the kitchen of the Fogo De Chao steakhouse located at 836 1st Street around 8 p.m., forcing a mass evacuation of everyone inside. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and everyone escaped without injuries.

No. 2 - The family of a missing newborn from South Florida whose father was found dead in an apparent suicide following a triple murder has hired a private detective to aid in the search.

Family members of little Andrew Caballeiro made the trip from Cuba to southwest Miami-Dade to gather belongings inside the boy's home Monday. Authorities believe the newborn was abducted by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, who was found dead Wednesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after traveling from Miami-Dade to Pasco County.

No. 3 - The Iowa Democratic Party said Monday night that results from the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus were greatly delayed due to "quality checks" and new reporting rules, an embarrassing complication that added a new layer of doubt to an already uncertain presidential primary season.

The party said the problem was not a result of a "hack or an intrusion." The statement came after Iowa voters packed caucus sites across the state with at least four leading candidates battling to win the opening contest of the 2020 campaign, and ultimately, the opportunity to take on President Donald Trump this fall.

No. 4 - On the brink of his Senate acquittal, President Donald Trump will be unleashing "relentless optimism" during his third State of the Union address, a speech designed to pivot from his impeachment to his drive for reelection.

Trump is speaking from a position of strength, with nearly complete control of the Republican Party. The theme of his speech: "The Great American Comeback."

No. 5 - While Florida gains notoriety as the epicenter of the shark trade in the United States, state lawmakers there advanced legislation Monday that would ban the possession of shark fins.

The Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee endorsed that proposal, as well as another bill that would stiffen penalties against hunters who kill black bears. Spurred by advocates, the committee voted to join other states in outlawing the sale and possession of shark fins, a prized delicacy in some cultures, and a lucrative one.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, a slightly warmer Tuesday across South Florida brings near normal temperatures before another front arrives at the end of the week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.