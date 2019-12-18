6 Things to Know – Annual South Florida Food Basket Giveaway, President Trump Set to be Impeached

It’s Wednesday, December 18th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, keep that umbrella handy all-day Wednesday with showers and storms coming through South Florida as part of the latest cold front arriving. Keep your NBC 6 app handy as well for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - Multiple suspects were taken into custody following a high-speed chase and foot pursuit in South Florida Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the chase began with two shootings, one in Homestead and another in Florida City. An officer spotted the vehicle involved in the Florida City shooting and the pursuit began. Officers began a search of the area and quickly took three of the suspects into custody. A fourth suspect remained at large, officials said.

No. 3 - A longtime airline mechanic with some links to Muslim extremists is set to plead guilty Wednesday to sabotaging a jetliner with 150 people aboard, causing the pilot to abort the flight just before takeoff at Miami International Airport.

Court records show Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani will appear at an afternoon change of plea hearing in Miami federal court. He previously pleaded not guilty although he admitted to investigators that he committed the sabotage, insisting it was an attempt to gain overtime to fix the American Airlines jet.

No. 4 - President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set Wednesday on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress ahead of votes that will leave a defining mark on his tenure at the White House.

The rare undertaking to impeach a president, set to unfold over more than six hours of debate Wednesday, is splitting the lawmakers in Congress much the way Americans have different views of Trump's unusual presidency and the articles of impeachment against him.

No. 5 - Nearly 3,000 families in South Florida will get a chance to enjoy a luxurious holiday meal thanks to a local Latin chamber of commerce that has been giving away the gift baskets for over three decades.

Thousands lined up outside the CAMACOL headquarters in Little Havana early Wednesday morning for the 34th annual Holiday Basket Distribution food drive. The lucky winners had previously received vouchers for their baskets and came to collect.

No. 6 - At her Miami home, DJ Tracy Young keeps the memories of a successful career, from thousands of vinyl records to the awards she has received – as music has been her passion since she was just a girl growing up in Washington D.C.

NBC 6 hung out with Tracy as the city of Miami Beach was honoring her career and music contribution to South Florida. Click here to see her interview with reporter Willard Shepard.