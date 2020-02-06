6 Things to Know – Answers Sought After Coyote Euthanized, New Complaint Against Plastic Surgeon

It’s Thursday, February 6th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - A man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say he was caught on camera beating a dog inside an elevator at a Brickell condominium.

Karim Fathi Ellaisy, 21, was arrested Thursday on a charge of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill, an arrest report said. According to the report, Ellaisy was caught on video abusing the 6-month-old Siberian Husky in an elevator at the Brickell Heights building ar 55 Southwest 9th Street.

No. 2 - A veteran Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Martin County Wednesday, officials said.

Trooper Joseph Bullock, who was an Air Force veteran and had been with FHP for nearly 19 years, was killed in the incident, officials with FHP and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said. A Riviera Beach Police officer who just happened to be passing by responded and fatally shot the suspect, officials said.

No. 3 - A group of citizens wants answers after state officials made the decision to euthanize a coyote found in the waters near PortMiami earlier this week.

A Change.org petition has been filed asking for an explanation into why Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials made the decision to kill the animal after it was saved Tuesday by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews after it ended up in the water and was stuck between a wall and a buoy.

No. 4 – President Trump is expected to deliver comments at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, one day after he was acquitted on two impeachment charges against him by the U.S. Senate that saw a fellow Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney, vote to convict on one of the counts.

At the same time, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz - known as a staunch supporter of President Trump - has filed a formal complaint over the viral moment House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped her copy of his State of the Union speech.

No. 5 - James McAdoo, a plastic surgeon already facing a malpractice complaint in the 2016 death of a woman, is facing a new complaint in another surgery.

The Department of Health filed the complaint in January 2020 against McAdoo. The complaint centers around a breast lift and tummy tuck Ivis Beracierto says left her scarred for life. For more on the story, click here for a report from the NBC 6 Investigators.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, a warm and humid Thursday in South Florida is forecasted with near record highs ahead of a rainy end to the work week with the latest front's arrival. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.