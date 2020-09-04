6 Things to Know – Arrest in School Cyber Attacks, Impact of Eviction Moratorium Unclear for Florida

It’s Friday, September 4th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for your day.

No. 1 - A student has been arrested in connection with a series of cyber attacks on Miami-Dade County Public Schools that have disrupted the district's first week of online classes.

The student, a 16-year-old junior at South Miami Senior High School, was arrested Thursday morning and faces charges of computer use in an attempt to defraud and interference with an educational institution, district officials said. Officials said the district has been the target of more than a dozen distributed denial of service attacks since the 2020-2021 school year began. The FBI and Secret Service were called in to investigate along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said. He added that the glitch had been completely resolved and optimized.

No. 2 - Authorities recovered the body of a 1-year-old boy who was ejected from a pickup truck during a rollover crash Thursday on Alligator Alley in Broward County.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the roadway near Mile Marker 28 and left the six other people who were also inside the Nissan Frontier with minor injuries, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said. Authorities said truck had a tire blowout, which caused it to veer into a ditch and overturn several times before it came to a rest on its roof between the roadway and a canal, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The infant was thrown from the vehicle, and dozens of police and rescue workers, including a dive team, spent hours searching for the child.

No. 3 - After NBC 6 reported on a Boca Raton woman whose daughter's likeness had been used to make a sex doll, a Florida congressman says he is reintroducing legislation to enact a national ban on childlike sex dolls.

"This is sickening and cannot be allowed to continue," Congressman Vern Buchanan, who represents Florida's 16th district, wrote on Twitter in response to NBC 6's story. The Boca Raton mom, who spoke exclusively about the incident to NBC 6 and asked to be identified only as Terri, said that a photo of her 8-year-old child had been stolen and used to create a sex doll that was legally for sale on Amazon and other websites. For more on how her story spurned action, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Jamie Guirola.

No. 4 - An executive order signed by President Donald Trump Tuesday gives the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authority to halt evictions during the pandemic.

It’s a directive that came as a surprise, even to some housing advocates. The CDC moratorium covers renters who make $99,000 a year, or $198,000 a year for couples filing jointly. Renters must also show they have had financial hardship due to the coronavirus and tried to seek government assistance to make their rental payments. For more on how this order could impact those here in Florida, click here for a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 5 - The Miami Heat look to extend their commanding lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup of the NBA Playoffs.

The top-seeded Bucks have dropped the first two games to the fifth-seeded Heat, marking just the fifth time this season that they've had a multi-game losing streak. The Heat would be going home under normal circumstances for Games 3 and 4, and fans in South Florida are understandably thrilled with how things have gone — with the team 6-0 so far in the postseason. Tip off is Friday at 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will nearly be rain free to end the work week, but the wet weather make its return for the holiday weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.