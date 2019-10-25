6 Things To Know – Arrests Made In Firefighter Murder, Blaze At A Hialeah Business

It’s Friday, October 25th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, Friday will begin with a breezy start but South Florida will still be in for a muggy day. Showers and storm chances increase for the weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts of any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - On the same day a funeral was being held for a Coral Springs firefighter who was killed while off-duty, authorities announced that at least four suspects have been identified in the case and two arrests have been made.

No. 3 - Congressman and civil rights champion Elijah Cummings is set to receive a final farewell in his beloved Baltimore.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are among the scheduled speakers for the funeral Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshipped for nearly four decades.

No. 4 - Firefighters responded to a blaze at a Hialeah business Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a building on the 800th block of east 9th street around 3 a.m., Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said.

No. 5 – New renderings of Freedom Park have been revealed. This is the proposed permanent home for David Beckham’s soccer team, Inter Miami. A vote over the issue with leasing of land is scheduled for mid-November.

No. 6 - It looks like a rock 'n' roll guitar that Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page would have played. But this one is 450 feet tall and is a light-beam hotel that the Seminole Tribe wants to become South Florida's latest tourist destination. The Guitar Hotel had its grand opening Thursday on the tribe's land in Hollywood, once only a trailer park and some smoke shops.