6 Things to Know – Blue Angels to Soar Over South Florida, Low Income Families Get Helping Hand

It’s Friday, May 8th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - A teen who allegedly killed his brother and stabbed his father in the Florida Keys was hospitalized after he reportedly jumped in front of a moving car Thursday evening.

Monroe County Sheriff's officials had been searching all day for 17-year-old Daniel Weisberger, who they say allegedly stabbed both his 14-year-old brother as well as his father, 43-year-old Ariel Poholek, Thursday morning at their Islamorada home. Weisberger reportedly jumped in front of a moving car on U.S. 1 near Founders Park at Mile Marker 87 at approximately 7 p.m, sheriff's officials said, and was taken to a hospital in Miami with severe injuries.

No. 2 - Mostly everyone, it seems, has an opinion about when and how South Florida should loosen restrictions that are keeping non-essential businesses from reopening.

As part of the NBC 6 Investigators' on-going survey of nearly 300 such health care professionals, we asked if Florida is ready to loosen social distancing rules, and found one third of those answering said they do think it's time to open up, at least to some degree.

No. 3 - The Blue Angels will have their smoke on and come by you at 1,000 to 1500 feet on Friday as they fly over some of the area's biggest medical centers.

At 1 p.m., they leave Boca Medical Center and come down Federal Highway before passing through Miami Beach and downtown Miami, heading south to Homestead before heading north. NBC 6 will have complete coverage on air and online starting at 1 p.m. with crews across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

No. 4 - As most of South Florida’s pro sports teams await their possible chance to restart the 2020 seasons, the Miami Dolphins now know when and where their upcoming season will begin barring any changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Football League announced their 2020 regular season schedule Thursday night with the Dolphins opening their season on Sunday, September 13th when they will face the divisional rival New England Patriots on the road before opening their home schedule the following week against the Buffalo Bills.

No. 5 - The financial toll of the coronavirus is hitting low-income families the hardest. These are the people who were already strapped before the pandemic. Job loss, reduced household incomes and other financial hits related to the pandemic have left them with nothing because they had nothing to fall back on.

This is true for the Bravo family. The free food distributed biweekly by Miami-Dade public schools is a help, but it is not enough.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, clearer skies and comfortable temperatures greet South Florida on Friday, but keep that umbrella around for what looks to be a wet weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.