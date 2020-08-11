6 Things to Know – Bodycam Shows Child Canal Rescue, NBC 6 Employees Share COVID Survival Stories

It’s Tuesday, August 11th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Monday.

Jayla Jones went missing from 177 Northeast 67th Street. Jones is 5-foot-2, about 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts. Officers were going door-to-door Monday afternoon handing out flyers in the neighborhood where she went missing. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police.

No. 2 - Police in Key West are facing criticism after new footage has surfaced showing officers handcuffing an 8-year-old boy.

The incident happened at a school in December 2018, but police bodycam footage was recently posted on social media by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who called the incident involving the child who he said has special needs "unbelievable." According to an incident report, officers were called to the school because the boy allegedly hit his teacher. The incident began in the lunch room when the child wouldn't sit properly and the teacher asked him several times and he refused, then he punched her in the chest and cursed at her, the report said.

No. 3 - Dramatic new police bodycam footage shows Miami-Dade officers rescuing a 4-year-old child from a canal.

The footage released Monday shows officers responding to call of several people who were drowning in a canal in the early morning hours of July 10. Miami-Dade Police said the four officers who responded had been told a 4-year-old boy had jumped into the water to try to save his mother. To see the video, click here for a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard.

No. 4 - President Donald Trump’s executive order adding $400 more in weekly unemployment payments may add more confusion to an already hectic situation.

The order required $100 out of the $400 new payments each week to come from the individual states. Florida caps its unemployment payments at $275 a week, one of the lowest in the country. Adding another $100 would require a special session before the heated November election. To hear why that may not take place, click here for a report from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.

No. 5 - NBC 6 has been covering the impacts of COVID-19 for months, and as you would expect, the virus has impacted us as well.

Last week, NBC 6 anchor, Sheli Muñiz returned after testing positive several weeks ago. She was mostly asymptomatic, but now two other NBC 6 colleagues are talking about their own experiences with the virus. Investigative reporter, Phil Prazan and photojournalist, Anthony James both tested positive in July. On Monday, they were cleared to return fully to work and are sharing their stories. Click here for their stories and what message they have for the viewers.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will try to beat the heat Tuesday with a few isolated showers providing some relief while all eyes remain on the tropics and the next potential depression that could come within the next few days. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.