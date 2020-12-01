6 Things to Know: Boeing 737 Max Returning to the Air From Miami, Cold Weather Returns to South Florida

It’s Tuesday, December 1st - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Residents in the city of Miami will get a chance to get a Publix gift card to help those experiencing hardship and food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city will hand out the $250 cards starting Tuesday at Regatta Park, located at 3500 Pan American Drive, from 8 a.m. to noon. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will be on hand for the event. The only requirements are proof of City of Miami residency and a signed affidavit that you've experienced financial hardship during the pandemic. The gift card program was made through collaboration with the mayor, city commissioners and Publix through CARES Act funding.

No. 2 - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has tested positive for COVID-19.

Levine Cava tweeted Monday that her husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by one of his patients and also tested positive Monday. They both have mild symptoms and are in quarantine. Levine Cava said she was exposed over the Thanksgiving holiday and has not had any in-person contact with other county employees. Levine Cava says she was only with one other family member besides her husband and they were spending time outdoors. She says that person has already tested negative.

No. 3 - Florida's public schools will remain open for in-person instruction in the spring but parents will still have the option for virtual learning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Speaking at a news conference in Kissimmee, DeSantis said all districts will be required to continue in-person learning for the rest of the school year. DeSantis said schools will be required to notify parents if a student is struggling with virtual learning, and the student must return for in-person learning unless the parent opts to remain in virtual learning. The state switched to virtual learning at the end of the 2019-2020 school year but reopened schools during the 2020-2021 school year.

No. 4 - A Tamarac man says Broward Sheriff's deputies took too long to respond after he called 911 to report a man trying to break into his home.

Bill Norkunas said he was face-to-face with the suspect with only the door between them during the incident on November 7th. Norkunas, who uses crutches, says the suspect wasn’t phased by the gun. He called 911 for help but says deputies took too long. Eventually the man walked up to BSO deputies down the street and turned himself in. To hear why Norkunas says he’s not the only person in the neighborhood who has had this issue, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Laura Rodriguez.

No. 5 - South Florida passengers will be the first on board when the Boeing 737 Max makes its return to the skies.

The Federal Aviation Administration and aviation authorities across the globe grounded the plane after a 737 Max Lion Air flight out of Indonesia crashed in late 2018, killing 189 people. Four months later, an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed, killing 157 people. Nearly two years later, American Airlines at Miami International Airport will be the launching point to get the plane back in the sky with passengers on board. It's the only place in the U.S. for now where the flights will resume. Click here for more on what you need to know if you are booked on one of these flights in a story from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, December is here and South Florida welcomes the final month of 2020 with lows in the 50s across some areas and more cold weather in the coming days. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.