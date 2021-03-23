6 Things to Know: Brawl After MMA Fight Caught on Camera, Suspect in Custody After Deadly Supermarket Shooting

It’s Tuesday, March 23rd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami Beach was slightly quieter Monday night after commissioners voted unanimously to empower the city manager to extend the curfew in the South Beach entertainment district until at least April 12, effectively shutting down a spring break hot spot in one of the few states fully open during the pandemic.

SWAT teams and law enforcement officers from at least four other agencies sought to contain the raucous crowds, but confrontations continued for days before Miami Beach officials enacted the curfew, which forces Ocean Drive restaurants to stop outdoor seating entirely. Miami Beach Police said more than 1,000 people have been arrested this spring break season, with about 80 guns seized. Police Chief Richard Clements said the trouble intensified on Monday, when an unusually large crowd blocked Ocean Drive “and basically had an impromptu street party.”

No. 2 - A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed 10 people Monday, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene, authorities said.

Police arrested a suspect, but didn't reveal his name or any details about the shooting at an evening news conference where Boulder police Chief Maris Herold fought back tears. Investigators had just begun sorting through evidence and witness interviews and didn’t have details on a motive for the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder, which is about 25 miles northwest of Denver and home to the University of Colorado, said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

No. 3 - A brawl erupted inside a bar in Lake Worth Saturday night, moments after an MMA fight ended.

Cellphone video from inside the Bamboo Room shows it got violent outside of the ring when a handful of people didn’t like how a referee called the fight. The video shows a woman throwing a chair into John Rivera’s face. Rivera was trying to calm people down, but it wasn’t working. Then it got worse. A man in a red shirt and jeans reached into a purse to grab a gun, and seconds later, fired into the air. To see the video, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Marissa Bagg you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 4 - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez returned a believer from a Las Vegas tour of Elon Musk’s Boring Company.

Suarez’s pitch now to commissioners and the community at large expanded from a small tunnel under Brickell Avenue to an entire tunnel system running north-south through the city. Under the pitch, pedestrians would walk underground and get into vehicles to travel beneath city streets. Suarez told NBC 6 that to save local taxpayers' money, he’d support mimicking the Las Vegas project, where the company privately finances the construction and charges riders fees to use. To hear more of Suarez’s plan, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.

No. 5 - Florida State barely reveled in its return to the Sweet 16 — exactly as Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton wanted.

Anthony Polite scored a career-high 22 points and No. 4 seed Florida State pulled away in the second half to beat Colorado 71-53 Monday night and advance to the regional semifinal for the third straight NCAA Tournament. Florida State (18-6) advanced to face East region No. 1 seed Michigan, which knocked out the Seminoles in the 2018 Elite Eight.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will be comfortable Tuesday before a warming trend brings some higher temperatures toward the end of the work week.