6 Things to Know – Broward Attorney Accused of Foreclosure Scheme, Metromover Receives Added Security

It’s Wednesday, October 7th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Two Broward County attorneys found themselves on the wrong side of the jailhouse wall this week after the sheriff’s office alleged they were part of a scheme with convicted felons to steal up to $742,000 in foreclosure sale proceeds.

The four are accused of working together to claim surplus foreclosure funds held by the clerk of court, money left over after a foreclosed property is sold and the lender is paid what is owed.

No. 2- A South Florida rapper and reality star has been charged and accused of pocketing coronavirus relief money to buy a Ferrari.

Diamond Blue Smith, 36, a cast member on "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" and a member of the group Pretty Ricky, was arrested Monday along with 28-year-old Tonye C. Johnson of Pennsylvania for their roles in a $24 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Smith and Johnson both face charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.

No. 3 - After two separate attacks on Miami’s Metromover last month, police say they are implementing the changes they say will better protect the riders, including added security cameras.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez spoke to NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 after Tuesday’s Miami-Dade County Commission meeting, where he updated the board with a laundry list of new safety measures that are being rolled out. He says they’re doing an education campaign to encourage people to report crimes and enforcement details to crack down on drug activity.

No. 4 - Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger, California Sen. Kamala Harris, are poised to meet for a debate that will offer starkly different visions for a country confronting escalating crises.

The faceoff Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory. It will unfold while President Donald Trump recovers at the White House after testing positive last week for the coronavirus and spending several days in the hospital, a serious setback for his campaign that adds pressure on Pence to defend the administration's handling of the pandemic.

No. 5 - James and the Lakers are back in control of these NBA Finals, one win away from the franchise's 17th championship.

James finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis' 3-pointer with 39.5 seconds left finally settled matters and the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 in Game 4. Jimmy Butler scored 22 points for Miami, which got 21 from Tyler Herro, 17 from Duncan Robinson and 15 from Bam Adebayo — who returned after missing two games with a neck injury.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida can expect a breezy, warm and humid pattern this week. Highs will be in the upper-80s with feels like temperatures above 100. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.