6 Things to Know – Broward Beaches Reopening Monday, ‘Running of The Bulls' Halted Amid Pandemic

It’s Monday, July 6th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Florida health officials say the state has reached a grim milestone: more than 200,000 people have tested positive for the novel virus since the start of the outbreak.

State statistics released Sunday show an additional 10,059 confirmed cases, with the total reaching 200,111. The highest number of confirmed cases in one day came Saturday, when more than 11,400 cases were reported. Florida has seen a large increase in cases in the past several weeks, with nearly 60,000 confirmed in the last seven days, about 30% of the total count.

No. 2 - Beachgoers in South Florida will at least have one option to go Monday after locations across the area were closed during the July 4th weekend due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

Broward County beaches reopened Monday after being closed since last Friday following an order signed by county mayor Dale Holness. Beaches in both Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, which also closed during the holiday weekend, are set to reopen on Tuesday.

No. 3 - A group of Broward demonstrators protesting police brutality took time on Sunday to mourn the loss of a transgender woman who police say was shot and killed Friday evening, shedding light on a larger issue in the United States.

Organizers with Blacks Lives Matters left a memorial for 27-year-old Bree in Pompano Beach - more than a half mile away from where police say she was killed. According to Broward Sheriff's Office, Bree was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at her Pompano Beach residence near 3rd Avenue and Northwest 12th Street. Police have not released any information on a possible motive.

No. 4 - Pounding hooves and squeals of excitement as bulls charge toward the fleeing crowd of thousands of people will not be heard on the streets of Pamplona on Monday for the first time since Spain's civil war.

Made famous by Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises," the historic San Fermin bull-running festival normally draws hundreds of thousands of people from around the world to drink, dance and race through the streets of the Spanish city. Although it has survived previous pandemics, this year's event was canceled in April as the country's coronavirus outbreak spiraled out of control.

No. 5 - The city of St. Petersburg plans to eventually redevelop an 86-acre parcel of land where the Tropicana Field baseball stadium currently sits, and before it does, hopes to answer the question: are there graves under the parking lots?

The Tampa Bay Times reports the University of South Florida’s Florida Public Archaeology Network has registered the property with the state as a historic cemetery site. It believes human remains could be under the lots. A survey would include rolling ground-penetrating radar that can detect graves across the full 12 acres. It was a technology available in 1990 — but not as commonly used as today.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will see near record temperatures to start the work week, but keep that umbrella nearby with afternoon storms sticking around. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.